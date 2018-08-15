Jenkins plans to file for West Virginia Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins is one of at least seven people who plan to run for a seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals following the retirement of two justices during an investigation into excessive spending.

Jenkins confirmed his intentions in a statement and said the state needs a "justice who will put people before politics, uphold the constitution and fight for fair and equal justice for all."

Justice Robin Davis announced her departure Tuesday after the House of Delegates voted to impeach all four remaining justices over spending, lavish office renovations and other issues, sending them to the Senate for a trial that could lead to their removal. Justice Menis Ketchum retired earlier this year.

Six candidates had filed for Supreme Court as of Wednesday afternoon. The filing deadline is midnight Aug. 21. The election is Nov. 6.