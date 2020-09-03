Jean Rounds, wife of Sen. Mike Rounds, to undergo surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds announced on Thursday that his wife Jean Rounds will undergo surgery to remove a malignancy that doctors found during a checkup after her cancer treatment.

Jean Rounds completed treatment in February for a tumor found near her sciatic nerve.

“While this is not the news we had hoped for, we are thankful the doctors discovered the malignancy at an early stage,” said the Republican senator from South Dakota.

Doctors have scheduled the surgery for Friday morning.