Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Mott's "Hell of a Book,” a surreal meta-narrative about an author's promotional tour and his haunted past and present, has won the National Book Award for fiction — a plot twist Mott did not imagine for himself.
“Hell of a Book” is a satirical take on a Black writer's adventures on the road for a promotional tour — Mott himself had his share of experiences while talking up such previous works as his debut novel “The Returned” — and a stark and disorienting tale of racial violence and identity, drawing on recent headlines and the author's childhood.