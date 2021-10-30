Japan votes in national election, 1st key test for Kishida MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 10:25 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese voters are casting ballots in national elections Sunday, a first big test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population and security challenges from China and North Korea.
Up for grabs are 465 seats in the lower house, the more powerful of the two-chamber Japanese Diet, or parliament.