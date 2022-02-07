Japan's tech giant Toshiba to split; sell stake in Carrier

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology giant Toshiba plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, in its latest effort to placate unhappy shareholders.
As part of the proposed plan, Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. intends to sell its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. to the U.S.-based Carrier Group, for about 100 billion yen ($877 million). Toshiba is also selling Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp. and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp., it said Monday.