Japan extends its own North Korean sanctions another 2 years MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 1:52 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan extended its own sanctions against North Korea for another two years as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear weapons without any progress in resolving the abductions of Japanese nationals.
Japan's sanctions bans all trade between the countries and prohibits North Korean-registered ships from entering its ports, except for humanitarian purposes. It also bans flights between the countries.