Japan appoints its 1st honorary consul of Japan in Cleveland

DETROIT (AP) — The government of Japan has appointed its first honorary consul of Japan in Cleveland.

The consul general of Japan in Detroit recently announced the appointment of Hiroyuki Fujita (heh-roh-YOO'-kee foo-JEE'-tah) to the new position in Cleveland.

Fujita is founder, president and CEO of Quality Electrodynamics. The Cleveland-based medical device development and manufacturing company was founded in 2006.

Honorary consuls are appointed to protect the welfare of local Japanese residents and promote cultural exchanges in a region where the Japanese government has no office established. Fujita's responsibilities include supporting Japanese-American companies and various cultural activities hosted by the embassy or consulate general of Japan.

Fujita's jurisdiction covers 18 counties in northeast Ohio.

The remaining regions of Ohio are covered by Honorary Consul David W. Cook.