James cuts into Peters' cash edge in Michigan Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate John James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Fundraising figures announced Tuesday by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground.

Peters, who raised $2.5 million over three months, says he had $6.3 million in his account as of two weeks ago. James, a businessman and military veteran who joined the race in June after unsuccessfully challenging Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year, had $4.7 million on hand.

Both candidates are touting that they took in tens of thousands of small-dollar donations more than a year before the November 2020 election.