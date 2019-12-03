James Taylor & His All-Star Band to perform at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — James Taylor & His All-Star Band will make a comeback to Fenway Park.

The singer-songwriter is set to headline at the home of the Boston Redsox on June 21 with Grammy Award-winning singers Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin opening the show.

Taylor grew up in Massachusetts and North Carolina and had attracted enough admirers by the late 1960s to get signed to the Beatles’ Apple label.

The performance will be Taylor’s return to the iconic ballpark after singing the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2018 World Series and a concert alongside Bonnie Raitt in August 2017.

The concert is part of his 2020 tour that kicks off in April.

Presale tickets go on sale starting Dec. 3 and will open to the public on Dec. 6.