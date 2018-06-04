Jamaican restaurateur shares food, culture with community

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Town resident Theda Wray is, as the menu of her new restaurant says, working to "bring a little bit of Jamaica to share with you."

Wray recently opened the JA Bar & Grill on Dixwell Avenue with hopes of sharing the joys of her native Jamaican cuisine and creating her own thriving business.

She said Thursday she grew up cooking — her mother and brother had restaurants — and it's something young people in Jamaica commonly do.

After she came to the United States — first to New York City, then, as she had family in Connecticut, to Hamden more than 20 years ago — people liked what she created in the kitchen, and the idea of doing something with food came to mind.

"Everybody likes Jamaican food everywhere you go," said Wray.

Now, she has transitioned her catering business into a sit-down restaurant at 1372 Dixwell Ave. The grand opening for the eatery was held May 26.

Wray said she hopes the place is comfortable for people — a place to sit back, relax, and enjoy some food or a drink at the bar.

"We are a friendly environment, and we have some good food here, and we have some good entertainment," said Wray. "Not party-party, (but) where you can come in, sit back and relax... enjoy the food and the surrounding."

She came up with a homemade rum punch, made fresh from scratch, which is selling well. They serve 'bar bites,' including a jerk burger and "bammy" fries, as well as popular favorites like jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail.

Wray said they also plan to offer live entertainment — Thursday was karaoke night, and they're planning to add jazz around Father's Day. In the summer, folks will be able to sit outside of the patio and listen to some reggae, she said.

She said she's pleased with how the place is going. She has a great staff there, and it's nice to be able to have a business to call her own.

"It's going good, but it's a lot of work — they say you have to give up your life for this. It's like, you leave here, you come back here," said Wray. "It's a lot of work, but you know what? I love it. I would not give it up right now."

"It's actually good to say that you could own something, and then (when getting) up in the morning, you don't have to actually go to somebody else's work," said Wray. "You can come to your own."

In the future, she'd like to open another eatery close by, in another nice neighborhood like the one she found in Hamden.

"Definitely, that's my intention. It's not going to stop at the one," said Wray.

