Westport residents sued over alleged fraud

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways flies after taking off on a test flight, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways flies after taking off on a test flight, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Photo: Ted S. Warren / Associated Press Photo: Ted S. Warren / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport residents sued over alleged fraud 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — JG Worldwide, a New York public relations and travel company, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to Travel Weekly.

This comes as the company, owned by Westport residents Jena Gardner and James Saleh, faced several lawsuits brought forward by customers and creditors in the past year. Among them is Sigmund Anderman, of San Francisco, who filed a lawsuit in Connecticut over a $300,000 family safari he booked with the company last fall.

According to the suit, Anderman made a deposit of $77,535 in September and paid the remaining $223,065 balance in March. But a month before his trip was planned, Anderman said ground operators informed him the trip was canceled for nonpayment. He now claims he was defrauded and seeks $300,000 in compensatory damages.

There are also lawsuits against the company in New York and Montana, the latter of which resulted in a judgment in favor of the plaintiffs for $223,136.

In its July 24 filing in federal bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New York, “the company, which is the parent to Heritage Tours and Revealed America among others, said it has up to $10 million in debts and no assets to pay creditors,” Travel Weekly reported.

Owners of the company could not be reached for comment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com