J.R. Simplot Company's CEO to retire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chief executive officer of the J.R. Simplot Co. has announced his retirement.

The Idaho-based company announced Friday that Bill Whitacre will step down from his top post in August after serving the company for the past 18 years.

He has been the company's CEO since 2009, where he helped expand Simplot's international footprint and boosted revenues from $4.5 billion to $6 billion.

Simplot officials say they'll select its next CEO from internal candidates.