WFP vows cooperation for Italy investigation of Congo deaths

ROME (AP) — The World Food Program pledged continued cooperation Thursday with Rome prosecutors after they indicated they would seek indictments against two U.N. employees in connection with the 2021 killing of the Italian ambassador to Congo and two other people.
Prosecutors closed the investigation on Wednesday, saying they had gathered enough evidence to support a manslaughter indictment against the two. The Rome-based U.N. agency said it was reviewing the information. A judge must decide whether to indict.