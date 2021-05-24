Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 3:01 a.m.
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2022. A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least nine people and sending at least three more to the hospital, authorities said.
ROME (AP) — Italy’s transport minister was heading Monday to the scene of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people when the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it pulled off the line and crashed to the ground.
The lone survivor of Sunday's horrific incident, a 5-year-old Israeli boy living in Italy, remained hospitalized in Turin Monday with multiple broken bones.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD