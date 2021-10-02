Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

ABOARD THE SEABIRD (AP) — An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.

The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean. Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso 29 supply vessel near the Buri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.