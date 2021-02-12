'It's clearly a priority for the town': Westport finds collaborative approach to affordable housing DJ Simmons Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 8:41 a.m.
Sasco Creek Village Thursday, February 4, 2021, one of four affordable, residential communities in Westport, Conn.
Sasco Creek Village Thursday, February 4, 2021, one of four affordable, residential communities in Westport, Conn.
TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey Jr. speaks at a forum titled “Why is Westport so White?” on the history of red-lining and its impacts on housing in the present time at a forum titled. Taken Aug. 31, 2020 in Westport, Conn.
Planning and Zoning Chairman Danielle Dobin, left, speaks at the Commission's Affordable Housing Subcommittee on a new proposal the town looks to bring to the state. Taken Jan. 10, 2020 in Westport, Conn.
First Selectman Jim Marpe speaks at the Planning and Zoning's Affordable Housing Subcommittee. Taken Jan. 10, 2020 in Westport, Conn.
The town has request a portion of land at 900 Post Road East to establish a new, affordable town-home community.
Belden Place is one of the developments approved in recent years by the Planning and Zoning Commission under its inclusionary zoning regulation, which requires a 20 percent affordability component of any multi-family developments.
Belden Place was one of the applications approved by the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission under its inclusionary zoning regulations.
A cottage was renovated and restored as part of Belden Place's affordability component under Westport's inclusionary zoning regulation.
WESTPORT — For Harold Bailey, affordable housing is not just something that serves to help those in need, it also improves the health of the town.
Bailey, who chairs TEAM Westport, the town’s diversity committee, said his organization’s mission is to make the town more welcoming in relation to race, sexuality, religion and ethnicity. Central to this is the subject of housing, he said, a topic that has continued to evolve over the years locally and statewide.