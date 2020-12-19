'It's been a humdinger of a year': Carolers gather in Westport to bring holiday cheer Jarret Liotta Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:07 p.m.
Brian and Miya Lasher, of Wilton, take part at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Amy Arnone, of Trumbull, consults the song sheet at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Safe-distance caroling in the parking lot at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Nate Pawelek, director of faith formation, accompanies the singing on his French horn at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Melissa and Reed Balmer, of Westport, and daughter Zoe, 8, sing along together at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Christy Gibb, of Weston, and her daughter Maddie, 6, follow the lyrics at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Melissa Chang, of Westport, and her daughter Elizabeth, 10, take part at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Carolers included Jean O'Dell, of Westport, at right, and her granddaughter Alexis O'Dell, 14, of Fairfield, at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Rev. John Morehouse, senior minister, takes part at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Bobbie Herman, of Fairfield, sings along at caroling at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Ellie Cliff, of Easton, left, consults with her mom, Beth, about the livestream video of caroling at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Longtime congregant Linda Hudson, of Westport, helps decide on the next song at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Rob and Terri Laug, of Norwalk, listen for the next song choice at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Leigh Gage, of Westport, sings along at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Tessa Balmer, 11, of Westport, accompanies Nate Pawelek, director of faith formation, at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Tom Hearne, of Redding, sings in the spirit at the caroling get-together at The Unitarian Church in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
WESTPORT — Spirited sounds filled the parking lot at The Unitarian Church Saturday afternoon when congregants and friends assembled at safe distances to celebrate a little holiday joy by singing carols.
Nate Pawelek, director of faith formation, said congregant Beth Cliff, of Easton, came up with the idea because she thought it would be a great opportunity for holiday togetherness.