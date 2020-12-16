'It's beautiful. It's amazing': Westport Farmer's Market hosts first art market to help creators Jarret Liotta Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 9:44 a.m.
Photographer Jessica Ryan, of Southport, stands by her work at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Amanda Corey, of Westport, grabs a treat from the On The Fly foodtruck from Bethel at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Bonnee Pacquex, of Wilton-based Florabundance, minds her table of artwork at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Vivian Cazeau, of Trumbull-based Pure by Shasha, at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Artists were housed in three different greenhouses at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Hernan Garcia, of Norwalk, talks about his art at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Sawyer Raith, of Westport, right, helps her mom, Whitney, try on a bracelet at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Vendor Kristin Burrello, of Ashford-based Muddy Feet Flower Farm, at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Karlin Gray, left, and Lisa Taylor, of Westport, look over placemats made by Eileen Duffy, of Stratford, at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director of the Westport Farmer's Market, draws up a sign on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Xoli Gcoza, of Westport-based Hand Knit by Xoli, works on her creations at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Cynthia Davis, of Cynthia Designs of Fairfield, talks to a customer at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Tynne Love, of Westport's Herbal Deva, talks to a customer at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Sarah Saeli, of the Greenwich-based Smoke & Slate, shares about her products at the Westport Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
WESTPORT — Though the ravages of COVID continue to tweak accessibility and assembly, the Westport Farmer’s Market helped bring a little more holiday normalcy to shopping Tuesday by offering space for area artists.
Two dozen local creators—with a variety of work, including paintings, photography and handcrafted jewelry — enjoyed space at Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens, where the winter market is housed through the cold weather.