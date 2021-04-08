'It has been an honor': Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe won't seek reelection

WESTPORT — Jim Marpe has announced he won’t seek a third term as first selectman, saying it’s important to see changes in leadership.
“It has been an honor to serve my community as its chief elected official for the past seven years, and I deeply appreciate the bi-partisan support and encouragement I have received throughout that time,” he said. “While the Westport Town Charter does not place term limits on our elected officials, my experience in the private sector taught me that every organization benefits from regular changes in senior leadership.”