'It feels like home': A Westport middle school reopens after $32 million renovation DJ Simmons Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 5:26 p.m.
1 of12
Coleytown Middle School principal Kris Szabo at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
The newly renovated Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of12
The newly renovated Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of12
Coleytown Middle School principal Kris Szabo, Superintendent Tom Scarice and Buulding Committee Chair Don O'Day at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
Coleytown Middle School science teacher Maddie Demanch prepares for her class at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of12
The gymnasium at the newly renovated Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of12
Coleytown Middle Schoolfrench teacher Sharon Gardener instructs her class at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
The newly renovated Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of12
Coleytown Middle School principal Kris Szabo at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
10 of12
The newly renovated Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Coleytown Middle School principal Kris Szabo and Building Committtee Chair Don O'Day at the newly renovated school on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
The newly renovated cafeteria at Coleytown Middle School on opening day Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
WESTPORT — Jennifer Tedesco-Alfano has seen Coleytown Middle School undergo many changes over the years — as a student and as a teacher.
On Tuesday, she joined her fellow staff in welcoming students to the first day back in the completely renovated CMS. The building closed in 2018 due to mold problems, but a
$32 million remediation project has brought it back better than before.