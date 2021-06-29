New Israeli foreign minister lands in UAE on 1st state visit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister touched down on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates, beginning the first high-level trip by an Israeli official to the Gulf Arab state since the two countries normalized relations last year.
According to the Israeli foreign ministry, Yair Lapid is set to inaugurate Israel’s Embassy in the capital of Abu Dhabi, meeting with senior Emirati officials — including Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan — and attending a trade expo where Israeli companies are exhibiting technology.