Israel delivers booster shots of vaccine to people over 60 JACK JEFFERY, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 7:17 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots Friday to people over 60 who've already received both does of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases.
The decision was announced Thursday by the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennet, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.