Israel accuses Spanish woman of aiding banned militant group

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Thursday charged a Spanish woman under the country's anti-terrorism laws, accusing her of funneling large sums of donations from European governments to a banned Palestinian militant group.
Juana Ruiz Sánchez was charged in a West Bank military court. Her indictment was the culmination of a more than year-long investigation into financing for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The group is regarded by Israel, the United States, Canada, and European Union as a terrorist organization.