'Isolated and disconnected': Actress speaks about plight of immigrants at Longshore event

WESTPORT — Most people felt their share of fear and isolation over this past year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent traumas, but those involved with Caroline House understand firsthand how those feelings always haunt new immigrants to America.
The Bridgeport-based nonprofit, which provides English language education and life skills for low-income immigrant women and their children, celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday with a Hope Blossoms spring brunch event at The Inn at Longshore.