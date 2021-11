WESTPORT — An Amazon Fresh has been rumored to be the unnamed grocery store that has been proposed at 1076 Post Road East.

The Board of Selectmen, which doubles as the town’s traffic authority, held a meeting last week to discuss the proposal, including a traffic assessment for the redevelopment of the former Barnes & Noble location.

Then-selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, who was recently sworn in as first selectwoman, said the issue may not be with the traffic assessment itself, but with the type of business that is set to replace the bookstore.

“At the core of this may be the assumption that it’s a supermarket, as so defined by industry standards, historically, maybe that’s where the rub is,” Tooker said. “It may not really be a traditional supermarket. That might be what’s causing a little bit of consternation.”

“It’s not that the model is necessarily wrong, but there may not be baked into the model the future of what a commercial enterprise like what’s going in there will bring,” she added.

Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

But while, the selectmen tiptoed around the possible business moving there, other speakers addressed the site as a potential Amazon Fresh.

“It’s kind of the worst kept secret that it’s Amazon,” said Art Schoeller, president of the Greens Farms Association.

He said instead of relying on the information presented by Langan, an engineering consultant company, the town should go to Amazon directly to see what the company’s estimates are for the daily trip volumes for the potential Westport location and pair that to industry standards.

“We would assert, and I understand it’s an assertion, it’s probably going to be greater than the industry standard supermarket that’s available in the traffic table,” Schoeller said.

He also said that traffic numbers may be higher than they suspect due to the timing of the study and that Amazon will use its Amazon Go technology, which allows customers to walk in, pick up and go.

“I think November is a lot different than April in terms of what we’re seeing for traffic volumes,” Schoeller said. “We’ve had a resurgence and a recovery which is welcomed, but it’s also additional traffic.”

Within the last year, Amazon Fresh stores have been rumored to be coming to several different Connecticut locations. In April, it was rumored that an Amazon Fresh store would be opening in Brookfield. That store is expected to open next month, though it still hasn’t been confirmed it’s an Amazon Fresh store.

Amazon Fresh is believed to be the first brick-and-mortar supermarket chain to expand into Connecticut since North Carolina-based Fresh Market opened its store in Westport in 2008.

As of April, Amazon Fresh exists as both a grocery delivery service and a brick-and-mortar retailer with locations in Illinois and California. However, Bloomberg News reported in March that Amazon Fresh is working on at least 28 more stores.

Christopher McLean, an engineer from Langan CT, who gave the presentation about the traffic study said the applicant is aiming to open the store in 2022, however, he did not confirm whether it would be an Amazon Fresh.

McLean did however say that based on the traffic study, he did not expect any negative impacts from a supermarket being in this location.

“We don’t expect any change in the level of service or any significant increase in queue length,” McLean said.

Then-Selectwoman Melissa Kane added that something concerning about the applicant coming to this location is the “added pressures” on the streets that the study is not looking at.

The selectmen have asked for an updated assessment that includes post-COVID traffic flow assessment and how the business classification of the new tenant might affect traffic. A new public hearing will be set after the new study is conducted.

