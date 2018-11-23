Irish man, 21, dies after being punched outside NYC bar

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Irish man has died after apparently being punched in the head outside a New York City bar.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sunnyside section of Queens. Police say the dispute began with an encounter inside the Gaslight bar and then extended outside, where investigators believe the man was punched by someone who ran away.

The man was found lying on the ground with injuries to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear whether the punch was fatal or whether he died of another cause.

The bar's phone rang unanswered Thursday evening.

Irish media report the man was from County Longford. It's in the country's midlands.