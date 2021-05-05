Iraqi president: Talks between rivals Iran and Saudi ongoing

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's president said on Wednesday that his country recently hosted direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran on more than one occasion, the first public recognition of Baghdad's role as mediator.

The first round of talks between Riyadh and Tehran took place early last month, Iraq's President Barham Salih said during an interview broadcast live by the Beirut Institute, a think tank. He said talks have since occurred “more than once,” describing the discussions as ongoing, “important and significant.”