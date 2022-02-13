Iraq court bars veteran Kurdish politician from presidency QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 10:23 a.m.
1 of5 Iraqi politician Hoshyar Zebari, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate for the presidency, speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Iraq's top court has banned Zebari from running for president amid pending corruption allegations. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Iraqi politician Hoshyar Zebari, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate for the presidency, speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Iraq's top court has banned Zebari from running for president amid pending corruption allegations. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Iraqi politician Hoshyar Zebari, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate for the presidency, speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Iraq's top court has banned Zebari from running for president amid pending corruption allegations. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Iraqi politician Hoshyar Zebari, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate for the presidency, speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Iraq's top court has banned Zebari from running for president amid pending corruption allegations. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court banned a veteran Kurdish politician from the country's presidency on Sunday, citing lingering corruption allegations.
Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister and longtime Iraqi diplomat, had been a front-runner competing against the sitting president, Barham Salih. In Iraq's political system, parliament votes to pick the president who in turn appoints the prime minister.