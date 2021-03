TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although it remains unclear when she can leave the country.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able to remove her ankle bracelet for the first time since being released from prison on furlough because of the surging coronavirus pandemic last March, the lawyer said. She has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since.