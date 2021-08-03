Iran supreme leader endorses hard-line protégé as president NASSER KARIMI, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 5:30 a.m.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader officially endorsed his hard-line protégé as the nation’s next president on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi. The new president's ascension comes at a sensitive time for Iran and the wider Middle East.
Iran is reeling from crushing U.S. sanctions that have devastated the economy, led to the crash of the Iranian riyal and hit ordinary Iranians hard.