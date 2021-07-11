Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group

BERLIN (AP) — The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran's theocratic rulers — and which was once considered a terror organization by the West.
Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that the country's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Slovenia's envoy in Tehran over a video message by the EU nations’ prime minister at the event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran.