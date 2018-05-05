Iowa woman works every day as Amtrak attendant

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — Pat Green walks with a limp to the depot doors. Bad knee, she said.

Doctor said, "Gotta fix it." Someday, maybe, but there's work to do. The sun has risen over the train tracks.

Green is worried about people lugging their bags out of the depot and too close to the tracks.

"OK, get out the door and go left," she commands, wrapping a fleece scarf about her head, carrying a walkie-talkie.

Every morning, every night, when the Amtrak passenger train comes through the Osceola station, she is the only one here as its attendant.

She has been doing this for 32 years. 365 days a year.

She rarely misses a day. On Christmas morning, she is bearing treats for the train conductor. On Halloween, she is wearing a costume.

She didn't miss the day after her daughter died in a tragic auto accident five years ago, nor after her longtime partner died in 2009. The next day she was there, not speaking of it much.

"It's hard, you know. Lived with that man many years, but you know . Yup. You gotta keep going," she told The Des Moines Register .

The trains run, always, and every day. If it's a good day, on schedule, it arrives at 7:40 a.m. and 8:09 p.m.

But at times she has waited with passengers during delays through the night.

"She had back surgery and not many days later she showed up with her walker," said Kevin Edelmaier, a conductor from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Pat Green is 78 and won't quit. She loves the people she meets here.

An Amish family wearing black bonnets and hats was waiting on the wooden benches — the same seats, Green said, that were here since the origins of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad stations in 1907.

She had already heard the Amish family's story; they were headed to a funeral in Pennsylvania.

"I've been here hundreds of times and she's always got everyone lined up," said Lester Stevenson, who drives the Amish to the depot from southern Iowa.

Green lives a few blocks away. She joined her partner, JR Black, for this daily chore until he died in 2009.

They opened the station, tidying up if it needed it, answering questions from behind the window that says "tickets," though they don't sell tickets there anymore. They are ordered online or by telephone.

People arrive drunk or belligerent, and "I've been told where to go and how to get there," Green said.

Some want to buy a ticket, like one man the night before.

Green told him they don't sell tickets. He threw his backpack down and yelled.

"A four-letter word," Green said. "I don't put up with that."

She stands barely 5 feet tall, but she told him to simmer down or she would call the police. She's done it before; she'll do it again.

"There's the good ones," she said, "and the other ones."

In 1985, Green and her partner began to welcome passengers. She has been here nearly every day since, in searing heat with no air conditioning and during blizzards when the depot heater struggles to warm the place.

"She's a rare breed," said Brian Perkins of Amtrak in Chicago.

Not every station has an attendant, and it's no wonder. Green said she is paid for two hours a day, but she's there a lot more.

Just the day before, she had waited for hours because of a delay from a rock slide in Colorado.

The attendants aren't required to wait with passengers or have radio contact with the train engineers, but she insists on it to answer questions and check with engineers to find out on what side of the track she should load passengers.

"She knows us all by our voice," Edelmaier said.

One day, he said, a destitute family was aboard who hadn't eaten in some time, and he told Green about them over the radio. When they arrived, she had sacks of groceries for them.

She keeps a scrapbook of many of the conductors and engineers, who have become like family.

They have become her champions and are upset that after the renovation of the city-owned depot they moved her to a little cubby hole of an office instead of the historic ticket counter, lovingly preserved with an old telegraph machine, sitting sunny and empty on this morning.

Green doesn't see fit to complain about it, or the pay, which started out years ago at $5 for every time she attended passengers loading the train.

"I do it for the people," she said.

She mentions the late entertainer Tiny Tim coming through the station but can't remember much of any other celebrity names.

"Some president or vice president, I think, and a governor," she said.

The people she remembers are passengers.

"Here's a teacher from Drake," she said, flipping through a photograph album of them she keeps in her office. "This couple is from California. Here is Steve. And this man is from Boulder."

They are people, she said, who don't like to fly or find it more convenient than the airport hassle. They want to see the countryside, going past at 79 miles per hour without worrying about getting in a car wreck.

They are people coming and going, every day, 365 days a year, while Green stays put.

They stand in the morning sunshine along the tracks, the Amish group in black, a young woman with a backpack, a family of three and a single older gentleman, all craning their necks to peer down the track.

The train whistle blows and the brakes squeal. The engineer waves through the train's little window high above the tracks to the people waiting below.

They tilt their heads up in the wind and wave back with full arms and it seems like another, slower time.

The conductor pops open the door and a few people exit.

"This is Pat," said conductor David Sigafoose to his trainee, both smartly dressed in short-brimmed hats and crisp coats. "She runs the show here. We'd be lost without her."

It is 7:41 a.m. and four minutes later passengers are loading.

"You can't leave here without a hug," she tells the trainee, a nervous-looking young man.

She gives him a hug before a young mother with her child approaches to ask her a question. The mother wonders if she could use Green's phone to call her ride.

Green hands it to her, and the woman disappears around the corner to call.

Green is not worried, and sits down to log the time of departure in a notebook full of dates and times that make up nearly half her life.

