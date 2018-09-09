Iowa woman dies after ATV rollover crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has died after a rollover crash on an all-terrain vehicle in eastern Iowa over the weekend.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports the crash happened early Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says Sarah Bennett was a passenger on the ATV that rolled over and struck a tree.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the ATV was also ejected.

