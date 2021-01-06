Iowa tops 4,000 coronavirus deaths as infection rate rises

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa surpassed 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, marking another grim milestone with its infection rate rising again and most people still months from being able to get vaccinated.
Officials in Polk County, home to Des Moines, released a tentative timeline this week warning that the general public likely won't be able to get vaccinated until mid to late 2021. Neither Gov. Kim Reynolds' office nor state or county health officials immediately replied to inquiries seeking further information about the timeline.