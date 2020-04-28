Iowa sheriff charged with assault resigns ahead of removal

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa sheriff has resigned after being charged in the assault of his wife and the officers who arrested him earlier this month.

Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson resigned Monday, just hours before a scheduled court hearing to hear evidence to remove him as sheriff.

According to the testimonies of other deputies, coworkers and law enforcement officials in court documents, Anderson was often drunk and belligerent, he failed to show up at crime scenes while he was on duty and, according to one deputy, reported for work only four days during May last year.

“I don’t feel he should have access to weapons until the evaluation of his mental capacity is done,” Mason City Police Chief Gerald Frick said in an affidavit.

Anderson’s attorney, Jason Carlstrom, declined to comment to The Associated Press on Anderson’s resignation or his criminal case.

The Messenger was the first to report the sheriff's resignation.

A judge had already suspended Anderson without pay earlier this month after his arrest April 11 at his home in Manson. A criminal complaint said Anderson dragged his wife into their bedroom and choked her as she cried for him to stop. He later headbutted a Manson police officer during his arrest, and it took six officers to get him into a patrol car after he was handcuffed, according to the complaint.

Deputies testified that Anderson was grossly intoxicated the night of his arrest and had to be shackled in leg cuffs to prevent him from kicking the windows out of a patrol car, according to affidavits. They said he had to be placed in a restraint chair at the jail to prevent him from making good on threats to assault other officers.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic abuse and assault on police officers.

He also faces a separate civil rights complaint filed by a former county dispatcher who alleges he harassed her and retaliated when she complained.