Iowa seeing thousands more vaccinated despite weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continued to see thousands of people vaccinated this week, despite a weather system that has pushed freezing air and snow into the state in recent days.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that there are now more people in Iowa who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose than the number who have been infected by the coronavirus. By midday Tuesday, more than 487,000 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s online virus-tracking dashboard showed more than 356,000 cases had been confirmed in the state.