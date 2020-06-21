Iowa reports 685 deaths, 25,685 coronavirus cases in state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health authorities say four more deaths and another 441 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state has had 685 COVID-19 deaths and 25,865 cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state said that 16,018 of the 25,865 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. A total of 256,960 people in Iowa have been tested for the coronavirus.

