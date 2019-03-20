Iowa group seeks to add women's voting rights statue

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa group is hoping to get permission to build a sculpture commemorating women's voting rights in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that members of the Cedar Falls/Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee asked the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to authorize the monument.

The group hopes to install the steel sculpture in front of the Black Hawk County courthouse. Board members are expected to vote on the proposal next week.

Committee member Maureen White says another piece will be placed outside the Cedar Falls Woman's Club. The group is working to raise $25,000 in donations for both projects.

The 19th Amendment was approved on Aug. 20, 1920 and gave women the right to vote nationwide.

