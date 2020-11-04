Iowa environment officials investigating fertilizer spill

WADENA, Iowa (AP) — A fertilizer spill near a creek in the northeastern corner of Iowa has lead to a fish kill-off, state environmental officials said.

Tons of farm fertilizer spilled Monday evening south of Wadena when a truck operated by Nutrien Ag Solutions of West Union overturned there, television station KCRG reported. Some of the fertilizer entered a small stream that feeds into Brush Creek, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Officials later located dead fish and sampled high ammonia content in the water near the spill. Cleanup continued Tuesday, and the DNR was monitoring for any effects downstream from the spill.

DNR officials said the agency will consider whether to take any actions against Nutrien Ag Solutions, which has helped with cleanup from the spill.