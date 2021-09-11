Iowa brothers say meat from rare hogs offers unique taste

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — At a homestead farm tucked off a gravel road in Louisa County, curly-haired descendants of Hungarian royalty root through soil and wallow in mud.
Acorn Bluff Farms, owned and operated by brothers Kenan and Seth Todd, has been home to the Mangalitsa pigs since 2016. The pigs are descended from Hungarian Mangalita, which were the preferred pig of the royal Habsburg family in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a constitutional monarchy and great power in Central Europe between 1867 and 1918.