Iowa House Speaker Upmeyer to resign, not seek re-election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says she will not seek re-election next year and plans to resign as speaker before lawmakers return in January.

Republican lawmakers in 2015 chose Upmeyer to be the first woman in Iowa to hold the job as speaker of the House, the presiding officer over the legislative chamber.

The GOP lawmaker of 17 years says Monday she wants to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.

Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She became the first woman in Iowa to be elected House majority leader in 2010.

A date hasn't been set for a House leadership election.

Upmeyer's father, Del Stromer, served as House speaker in the 1980s.