Iowa Democrats re-elect Troy Price as state party chairman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats in Iowa have re-elected Troy Price as chairman of the state party.

It's Price's second term as state party chairman. Before first being elected last year, Price was part of several Democratic campaigns in Iowa, including those of former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Price also had served as the party's executive director and led One Iowa, an LGBT advocacy group.

In a written statement Saturday, Price regaled the accomplishments the party made in 2018, including flipping two congressional seats and the state auditor's office.

The party also elected Andrea Phillips as first vice chair, June Owens as second vice chair, Ken Sager as treasurer, and Don Ruby as secretary.