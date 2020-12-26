Iowa City 'warming huts' offer eating option amid virus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The stretch of North Linn Street in downtown Iowa City that’s been partitioned off to traffic and home to benches, tables and chairs for the patrons of nearby restaurants since this summer has, in recent weeks, added a set of booths to the landscape.
Much like the seating available on the site through the summer and fall months, the booths — repurposed Johnson County voting booths now referred to as “warming huts” by the Iowa City Downtown District — are there to provide options for those interested in eating out but not comfortable with the idea of sitting inside a restaurant amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.