Iowa City 1952 rides to be replaced by new playground

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City officials are closing a merry-go-round, train and other amusement rides that for 60 years have been part of childhood in the community.

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation announced Monday that the rides in Lower City Park will permanently close on Sept. 23.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the department will be offering free rides on weekends in August and September to commemorate the closure.

The department says the rides will be replaced by a large "adventure playground" that's scheduled to begin construction in 2019.

Director of Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson says the rides are being closed because they need repairs and don't comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The rides opened in 1952 and were sold to the city in 1999.