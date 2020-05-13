Ionia County tables proposed ICE detention center

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — The Ionia County Board of Commissioners is withholding its support for a proposed immigration detention center planned to hold 600 men accused of violating immigration laws until it receives more information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

With the majority of the public voicing opposition to the proposed center, the board voted unanimously on Tuesday to table the resolution until its May 26 meeting.

District One Commissioner and Board Chair David Hodges noted the resolution has little to no authority and Ionia County cannot prevent ICE from constructing the facility since the location where it's being proposed is in Ionia Township, which is unzoned, according to The Sentinel-Standard.

The proposed facility is under by the Immigration Centers of America (ICA), a private company that provides facilities to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to “humanely house adult male detainees."

ICA stated detainees would have three meals a day, with access to recreation, health and religious services, and a law library. Visitors would be allowed to visit 365 days a year.