Investigation continues after body found along interstate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids continue to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found along an interstate highway.

KCRG-TV reports that authorities on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Neva Jean Rhyne of Indianapolis. Also Thursday, her 2005 Buick LeSabre was located.

But what happened to her remains a mystery. Rhyne's body was found along Interstate 380 Monday. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cedar Rapids police.