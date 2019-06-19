Interstate 29 open north of St. Joseph to Iowa

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Transportation officials say Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa has been reopened as flood waters recede.

The interstate has been closed since May 29 because of flooding and flood-related damage.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports traffic will restricted to one lane in some stretches between St. Joseph and Interstate 80.

Transportation officials warn travelers to plan ahead for gas or restroom breaks because several exits along the interstate from St. Joseph to U.S. 34 in Glenwood, Iowa, remain partially or completely closed.

