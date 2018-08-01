International Joint Commission appoints group to study lake

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A joint commission overseeing the border between the U.S. and Canada has appointed 12 people from both countries to oversee runoff into Lake Memphremagog.

The Memphremagog Study Advisory Group includes several specialists from the Northeast Kingdom, along with Vermont government specialists involved in the ongoing plan to reduce phosphorous in this international lake. The Caledonian-Record reports the International Joint Commission will make recommendations to address algae blooms in the lake next year based off study results from this new group.

The commission has also established a similar advisory group for Lake Champlain and Missisquoi Bay.

Most of the watershed of the lake is in Vermont, while most of the lake itself is in Quebec.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com