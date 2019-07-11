Interior estimates its cost for Trump July 4th at $2.45M

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department has estimated its share of costs for President Donald Trump's July Fourth extravaganza at the Lincoln Memorial at $2.45 million.

The administration disclosed the estimate in a letter from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to lawmakers, made public Thursday.

Bernhardt tells lawmakers that the use of public funds for Trump's Salute to America was justified, and comparable to costs for other, past parades and festivities in and around the National Mall.

Democratic lawmakers continue to condemn the extra expenditures for the Independence Day celebrations. Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, says the public funds were used to "celebrate President Trump."