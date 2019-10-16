Interim prosecutor appointed; 6 vie for permanent job

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Six Vermont lawyers are hoping to become the next permanent state's attorney in Caledonia County.

The Caledonian Record reports the six candidates to succeed Lisa Warren will address the Caledonia County Republican Committee. The committee will forward three names to Gov. Phil Scott, who will then appoint Warren's permanent replacement.

Warren is leaving her post as prosecutor on Oct. 25 after Scott appointed her to be a Vermont Superior Court judge.

Deputy State's Attorney Jessica Zaleski has been appointed to serve as interim state's attorney. She's one of the candidates.

